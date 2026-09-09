Malaga court sentences man to three and a half years in prison for murder attempt and serious injuries during Marbella hotel brawl

09/09/2026 a las 08:15h.

The Malaga provincial court has sentenced a man to three and a half years in prison for attempting to kill a security guard and injuring ... three others with a knife as they tried to restrain him during a brawl at an entertainment venue in a Marbella hotel.

The events took place in July 2024. According to the ruling, the defendant was at the venue where a brawl between several people broke out, prompting security staff to intervene.

Security staff removed the defendant from the premises and, as he was leaving via the stairs, he pulled out a pocket knife and began lashing out at the guards, who had to use pepper spray to defend themselves.

Once outside the premises, he "behaved in a highly aggressive manner, attacking several members of staff". With the intention of killing one of them, he "stabbed him twice in the neck, though only one of the blows struck its mark".

The defendant continued to brandish the weapon, striking another man on the right arm. When two other security guards rushed to the scene, he also injured them.

When the police arrived, the defendant was "holding a knife, behaving in a highly aggressive manner and refusing to comply with their orders to desist". Eventually, the police managed to restrain and arrest him.

One of the victims suffered serious injuries, which left them with lasting sequelae and cosmetic damage.

Before the trial began, the defendant paid 59,178 euros and 9,850 euros into the court's account, intended to settle the claimed civil liabilities.

Attempted murder

The court convicted him of one count of attempted murder, one count of causing bodily harm and two further counts of causing minor bodily harm, with the mitigating circumstance of paid compensation.

The court sentenced the defendant to three and a half years in prison. He was ordered to pay a fine of 900 euros.

In terms of civil liability, he was ordered to pay compensation to the victims: 7,040 euros to the most seriously injured victim, plus 40,483 for after-effects, and 10,400 to another victim.

The court agreed to replace the imposed prison sentence, once half of it has been served, with expulsion from the country, to which he will not be able to return within ten years. Failure to comply with this condition will result in the fulfillment of the remainder of the sentence.

The defendant admitted the facts and accepted the sentence.

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