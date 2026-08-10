Video
Marbella beachgoers startled by large fish swimming near the shore
Footage from the El Ancón beach shows the more than two-metre-long fish, believed to be tuna, swimming close to shore as startled bathers flee
SUR
Marbella
Beachgoers in Marbella were given a shock on Saturday after a large fish, believed to be a tuna measuring more than two metres long, appeared ... close to the shore at El Ancón beach.
Footage recorded near the Victors Beach bar shows the apparently disoriented fish surrounded by bathers as it moves towards the water's edge.
The fish eventually reached the shoreline, where it remained thrashing in the shallows while curious beachgoers gathered around it and filmed the unusual sight on their mobile phones.
As the animal approached the shore, the bathers around it quickly moved away.