Marbella beachgoers startled by large fish swimming near the shore

Beachgoers in Marbella were given a shock on Saturday after a large fish, believed to be a tuna measuring more than two metres long, appeared ... close to the shore at El Ancón beach.

Footage recorded near the Victors Beach bar shows the apparently disoriented fish surrounded by bathers as it moves towards the water's edge.

The fish eventually reached the shoreline, where it remained thrashing in the shallows while curious beachgoers gathered around it and filmed the unusual sight on their mobile phones.

As the animal approached the shore, the bathers around it quickly moved away.

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