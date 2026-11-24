The National Police have launched an investigation following a burglary at the Marbella fire station, from which the perpetrators managed to steal a tool used ... for opening doors on Friday. According to sources, the value of the tool could be around 60,000 euros.

The incident took place at around 3.30pm, when the thieves made off with the device from inside one of the lorries on the premises. The main theory of the investigators is that the perpetrators may use it to carry out future thefts.

This incident is not an isolated case within the province's fire services. In mid-June last year, a very similar incident occurred at the Churriana fire station in Malaga city.

On that occasion, the perpetrators gained access to the premises and broke into several vehicles in order to steal hydraulic and electric tools for the same criminal purpose.

The police investigation is now focused on identifying and locating those responsible for the theft in Marbella, as well as on recovering the expensive tool, which is essential for the fire brigade's rescue operations.

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