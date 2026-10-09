Marbella to spend 200 million euros to renovate La Bajadilla port

Marbella has finally secured the renovation and expansion of the La Bajadilla port, 15 years after the Andalusian regional government (Junta) awarded the contract to ... Qatari Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Thani.

The marina's future is set to benefit from a spectacular budget of over 200 million euros. "It will be a brand-new marina," head of Puertos de Andalucía Ignacio Álvarez-Ossorio Ramos said at the event, over which Mayor Ángeles Muñoz presided on Wednesday.

Al-Thani secured the contract in 2011. The tender received two bids, both joint ventures (UTE), one formed by companies controlled by the Qatari sheikh (with the participation of Marbella town hall) and another formed by local business people. Now the same group of Marbella entrepreneurs that lost out to Al Thani then has won the 200-million contract.

The new La Bajadilla marina will expand to have a water area 3.5 times larger than at present. The number of berths will triple, rising from 268 to around 750. The marina will be able to accommodate large yachts and cruise ships.

To achieve this, there will be a new 1.13-kilometre breakwater in the southern area and another 450-metre breakwater in the western area, as well as a jetty to channel the Primero stream.

The fishing harbour will remain within the complex, but at the westernmost point. This is because the project is not just about expansion. It will completely transform the area, which, among other things, will feature a shopping area and a car park with 1,000 spaces.

"A strategic initiative"

The contract was formally awarded on 1 September. The joint venture will take over management of the marina from 1 January 2027 for a period of 40 years.

The Junta has been quietly carrying out the lengthy administrative process since 2019. The project now has all the necessary approvals and the joint venture will have eleven months to draw up the project and 36 months to complete it.

The port cannot close during this period, so the works will take place alongside the continued use of the facilities, including the marina berths and activity at the fishing port.

The mayor and the regional minister speaking with the regional representative, the councillor for public works and the director-general of Puertos de Andalucía. (J. C. García)

The regional minister for public works said that the project is part of "the strategic plan of the Junta to revitalise port facilities". He stated that the new marina would provide "a significant economic boost" to Marbella.

Muñoz declared the project "a strategic initiative for Marbella" that will enable the town "to grow in the maritime sector, meet existing demand and generate new economic and tourism opportunities". In short, in the words of the mayor, "this is absolutely brilliant news for the town".

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