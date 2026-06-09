Family-run prostitution network dismantled on the Costa del Sol as police free 29 women and arrest 22 suspects

A family-run criminal network accused of exploiting women in luxury villas on the Costa del Sol has been dismantled by Spain's National Police, ... who freed 29 women and arrested 22 suspects during Operation Gavage.

Police said the organisation, led by a 72-year-old woman and her children, amassed assets worth more than eight million euros through activities centred on villas in Marbella and Benalmádena.

Investigators described the properties as among the most active brothels on the Costa del Sol, allegedly offering a combination of sexual services, drugs and discretion to clients.

The investigation began in August 2025 after officers from the National Police's UCRIF immigration unit and Malaga's asset investigation unit received information suggesting the two villas were being used for coercive prostitution and drug trafficking.

According to police, the network operated from houses disguised as tourist rentals, offering sexual services, narcotics and escort arrangements to clients, most of whom were said to have significant purchasing power. The registered owners of the properties have been the subject of administrative proceedings.

Investigators said the day-to-day operation of the houses was overseen by women known as "mamis", who allegedly controlled victims under the strict instructions of the family clan.

Repressive working conditions

The 29 women freed during the operation were allegedly subjected to excessive working hours, denied free time and rest and required to remain constantly available for clients.

Police said the organisation controlled their income through a ticket system and deliberately delayed payments to create debts that prevented them from leaving.

The villas were monitored by an extensive camera surveillance system covering both the interior and exterior of the properties. The network also allegedly employed individuals dedicated to obtaining and supplying drugs to both clients and victims.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 22 suspects, including six members of the same family.

Drugs and property seized

Searches carried out in Marbella and Benalmádena led to the seizure of 53 grams of cocaine, doses of pink cocaine, 17 grams of marijuana, 75 grams of hashish, seven bottles of nitrous oxide, 100 sachets of sildenafil and six glass containers of testosterone cypionate.

Officers also seized almost 300,000 euros in cash, high-end vehicles valued at 383,000 euros and jewellery and watches awaiting valuation.

Bank accounts containing 1.1 million euros were frozen and property assets worth 6.562 million euros were blocked.

Investigators said evidence showed the organisation had carried out a number of financial transactions in Dubai.