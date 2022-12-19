Sandro Morelli’s Christmas gala dinner raises more than 15,000 euros for Cudeca As well as a specially created three-course menu, the guests enjoyed a spectacular firework display, live painting displays and entertainment supplied by some of the coast’s top performers

More than 15,000 euros was raised during the 12th Villa Tiberio Christmas Charity Gala Dinner for Cudeca last week, an event organised once again by the restaurant’s owner, Sandro Morelli.

As well as a specially created three-course menu, the guests enjoyed a spectacular firework display that was also organised by the Italian restaurateur, who has raised more than 197,000 euros for the charity since he began hosting the charity nights in 2008.

The event also included live painting by the established artist, Fernando Quirós; as well as British artist, Jilly Law, whose works were auctioned during the event to help boost the funds.

The night was compered by television presenter Sandy Kaye, while the entertainment was supplied by Frank Valentine, John Luce, Mr Maph, Mario Ross and Barry McCunnell.

Sandro Morelli expressed his gratitude by saying: “I am happy to have so many old and new friends coming to my charity galas for Cudeca: your trust means so much to me since Cudeca is so close to my heart.

“And now they are caring for children at the end of life and there is nothing more important than children. Their dignity in life needs to be well cared for, and also their dignity in the case of dying, and this is something that Cudeca knows how to do very, very well,” he added.

Cudeca spokesperson, Esther Ráez, said, “Being able to receive Sandro Morelli's help over the years means so very much for Cudeca. A big thank you to everyone who made the night so special.”