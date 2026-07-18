Sales of prime property in Marbella totalled more than 70 million euros in the first half of 2026

The high-end property sector on the Costa del Sol represents a safe haven for international capital. This is one of the key insights provided ... by Drumelia, a firm specialising in the "prime" and "ultra-prime" residential sectors. Drumelia has reported that, at the end of the first half of 2026, it had achieved a volume of completed transactions exceeding 70 million euros, at an average of 3.76 million per transaction.

These are the findings of the analysis presented by Artur Loginov, of Drumelia, during his speech at the Forbes Real Estate Forum Costa del Sol, held at the Kimpton Los Monteros Hotel in Marbella. There, he said that Marbella’s prime property market, in his view, is moving “towards a new phase of maturity, characterised by more measured, stable and healthy growth”.

Following the peak in demand that occurred in the wake of the pandemic – which, in his view, saw annual increases of around 20 per cent in some areas with high purchasing power – the town is now entering a phase of more controlled expansion, but one that is more robust in the long term.

“Progress in the healthcare sector, luxury services, catering and gastronomy has laid solid foundations,” explained Loginov. He also said that, in contrast to the traditional "location, location, location" mantra - which prioritised location above all other factors - the new customer profile is more open to exploring emerging areas when the product justifies it.

Technology

He also noted a trend that is already becoming known as the ‘Costa del Tech’. In other words, the ability to attract international professionals from the technology sector who choose Marbella as their place of residence whilst continuing to work remotely for companies in other countries, without buying a home necessarily being their primary objective.

“There is already a fairly large community in Marbella of young people from the tech industry, which I believe will also bring a great deal of innovation,” explained the head of Drumelia, who specifically limited his analysis to Marbella, without extending it to the province of Malaga as a whole.

As an international agency, Drumelia employs professionals from over 20 different countries and works with a highly diversified client portfolio, with no single market clearly dominating. The traditional markets of central and northern Europe (the United Kingdom, Sweden, Norway and Germany) remain key for Marbella, alongside other emerging source markets with strong growth potential such as the United States, Canada and the Gulf states, the latter being particularly active in the prime and ultra-prime segment.

A walkable town

Loginov summed up the city’s appeal with a phrase that, he said, he often repeats to his clients: “Marbella is a town I can walk around and a place I can live in.” For the executive, it is this combination that sets Marbella apart from other European destinations and from cities such as Miami or Dubai, which offer a similar level of services but lack that sense of intimacy. In recent years, Marbella has established itself as a service-oriented municipality without losing its traditional character.

Added to this is a climate that allows visitors to enjoy the municipality all year round, a factor which, as he explained, is the reason why more and more clients are choosing Marbella not only as an investment, but also as a permanent place to live.

Faced with this reality, Loginov said that, for the first time, he feels “genuine confidence in the long term”: no longer the double-digit growth rate of the post-Covid-19 years, but, as he put it, “a more measured, steady and healthy pace, which is better for the market, for the customer and for Marbella’s future”.