The international market boosts the demand for luxury housing in Marbella by 30 per cent

According to Pure Living Properties, demand for luxury homes in Marbella and the other towns that make up the Golden Triangle (Estepona and Benahavís) has ... grown by more than 30 per cent in some international markets in recent months.

This is the consequence of the current international uncertainty, which, in the words of the luxury real estate agency, is reinforcing the positioning of the Costa del Sol as "one of the safest destinations in the world". In scenarios such as these, buyers prioritise "security, stability and quality of life", explains Javier Nieto, CEO of Pure Living Properties.

"And Marbella brings together all these factors, and this is being reflected in a clear increase in demand that we in the real estate sector have been noticing practically since the beginning of the year," he adds.

This growth responds to a change in the behaviour of international investors, who in the face of geopolitical and economic instability "are reorienting their decisions towards consolidated destinations within the European environment". The province's second largest municipality has consolidated itself as "one of the main favourites for this movement, both in the sale segment and in the premium rental segment".

According to the latest reports by various international organisations, the town has climbed to fifth place in the world among the most attractive destinations for high net worth individuals, behind Madrid, Milan, Dubai and Miami, confirming its entry into the global luxury residential circuit.

"For years Marbella has been compared to Miami or Dubai, and today it competes in the same league, but with a very clear advantage: it is within the European framework, it is accessible from any capital on the continent and offers a quality of life and security parameters that are difficult to replicate," adds Nieto.

The international context, Pure Living Properties points out, is generating "growing interest" from investors from Persian Gulf countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, who "are looking for stable alternatives within Europe".

It is also influencing the behaviour of European investors who, "in the face of uncertainty, are prioritising consolidated destinations such as the Costa del Sol". "The luxury real estate market is consolidating as a safe haven asset, capable of offering medium and long-term stability in a volatile global environment," explains Nieto.

Growth is already visible in the premium rental market and is generating "a knock-on effect throughout the local economy"

The growth is already "visible" both in sales transactions and in the high-end rental segment. Families are bringing forward their holidays or extending their stays in Marbella not only to "spend more time in a safe environment" but also because "renting is becoming a way of getting to know the destination before making an investment decision", says the expert.

The real estate firm said that this increase in demand is being reflected on the Costa del Sol in sectors such as restaurants, leisure and retail, "generating a knock-on effect throughout the local economy", and that in Marbella there has already been "a structural change" in its positioning in the tourist market, which has ceased to be a seasonal destination to "consolidate itself as an active enclave all year round".