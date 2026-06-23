Rotary Club Marbella East receives its own regional identity

Tony Bryant 23/06/2026 a las 13:38h.

The Rotary Club Marbella East hosted a Change of Collar dinner at Marbella Golf and Country Club last week, during which Linda Eccles was sworn in as president for a second term. The event was also used to officially change the name of the club, chartered by Rotary International in June 2020, to Rotary Club Marbella Elviria, to give it its own regional identity.

Members of the English-language club also came together at the beginning of June for La Moraga, a traditional party typical along the coast of the province of Malaga and other coastal areas of Andalucia. Members enjoyed “a relaxing evening” in Marbella for a night of traditional skewered sardines (espetos), entertainment and a fundraising raffle.

A spokesperson for the club said: “We are always looking for like-minded people who would like to be involved in raising funds for charities worldwide. We have fun while taking Rotary seriously for the great work they do in many parts of the world, including Spain and regional charities in Andalucía.”