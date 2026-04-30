Two police officers resuscitate a nine-month-old baby after she went into cardiorespiratory arrest in Marbella

Two Local Police officers in Marbella have resuscitated a nine-month-old baby who had gone into cardiorespiratory arrest, police sources have confirmed to SUR.

The incident took place in the vicinity of a restaurant on Avenida Duque de Ahumada, where there were moments of great anguish after it was discovered that the baby was not breathing and had no pulse.

The events occurred at around 4.50pm on Thursday, when, as luck would have it, a police patrol passed by the scene. The officers stopped as soon as they realised that there was an emergency, as several citizens, including the mother, were desperately appealing for help.

The mother, who was in a state of shock, pointed to her baby in her arms and told the police that the child had suddenly stopped breathing. The child apparently suffers from a heart condition, according to the woman.

When they realised that the infant had no pulse and her skin was already bluish in colour, the officers began emergency procedures.

After an initial attempt to prevent choking - as the mother indicated that she had given her some oral rehydration solution shortly before - the officers called for an ambulance and began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

After about a minute and a half of assistance, the baby began to catch her breath. The relief of parents, police and witnesses alike was immense when the little girl finally burst into tears.

An ambulance took the minor to the Costa del Sol Hospital where, although she was stable and breathing on her own, she was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for observation and medical assessment.

The incident took place very close to Restaurante La Barca, where the staff themselves came out to assist the family. According to witnesses, the parents were walking with the baby when they began calling for help in a state of great distress after realising that the child was not breathing. Moments of intense anguish followed until the police took charge of the situation.