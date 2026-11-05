Malaga province police arrest man with two hand grenades in glove compartment, which he intended to hand over in San Pedro

A major operation by the National Police led to the arrest on Wednesday of a man who was travelling along the Marbella-bound AP-7 ... motorway with two hand grenades in his vehicle. The arrest took place near the Calahonda toll booth, following a coordinated operation that aimed to stop the detainee from handing over the grenades in San Pedro Alcántara.

According to sources close to the case, the investigators had been tracking the suspect from the province of Granada. Their goal was to intercept the vehicle's at the toll barrier.

While searching the vehicle, investigators discovered that the explosives were concealed in the car's glove compartment. The occupant, the sole passenger in the vehicle, is a 45-year-old Spanish national with numerous previous police records.

Initial investigations suggest that the detainee was acting as a "courier" that was transporting the material to the town centre of San Pedro Alcántara. The devices were allegedly intended to be detonated on Thursday, although the specific purpose of the action and the identity of the final recipients remain unknown at this stage.

The provincial police have launched an investigation and all inquiries remain open to establish the circumstances surrounding the transport and intended destination of the seized devices.

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