San Pedro fair closes early on Sunday morning due to the amber warning for heavy rain

Storm Adam brought the fifth night of Feria de San Pedro to an early end. Marbella town hall took the decision as a "precautionary measure" ... in light of the forecast for heavy rain.

Initially, the rainfall warning for the Costa del Sol was yellow, but around midnighton Saturday, Aemet (state weather agency) raised the alert to amber for the period between midnight and 3am.

Police and civil protection volunteers closed the fairground in stages: first the rides, next the stage and entertainment area and, finally, the 'caseta' bars.

The bars closed at around 2am, three hours before the scheduled end time for the fair. The police asked those in charge to turn off the music and told the attendees to go home.

According to data from the Hidrosur network, the rain did not reach the town until a few hours later, at 6am. A total of 16.6mm fell in two hours.

One of the highlights of the fair's penultimate day (Sunday) is a performance by Camela. On Monday, which is a public holiday in the municipality, the town celebrates the feast day of its patron saint.

The early closure of La Caridad fairground is the only notable incident storm Adam has caused in Marbella so far. Ahead of the weekend, the town hall stepped up work to open the mouths of the rivers Guadalmina, Guadaiza, Río Verde, Guadalpín and Río Real, as well as the Chopo, Represa, Primero, Segundo and Real de Zaragoza streams, with the aim of facilitating the flow of water out to sea.

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