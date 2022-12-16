Special Christmas security plans in place for Marbella and San Pedro There will be an additional 150 Local Police officers on duty over the festive period to reinforce the normal service

This year will be the first ‘normal’ Christmas after two years of restrictions due to the Covid pandemic. As such Marbella town hall has a special security plan in place which will include 150 Local Police officers to reinforce its normal service, in coordination with other emergency services.

The head of Marbella's local force, Javier Martín, said "We are going to provide the necessary personnel so that these dates are celebrated with as peacefully as possible."

Martín pointed out that the extra 150 officers will be distributed “according to the day and the events taking place, but mainly the afternoon shifts will be intensified, in terms of traffic and public safety.”

He went on to explain that there will be a particularly strong presence for the “night shifts on 24 and 31 December and the morning shifts on the 25 December and 1 January, as well as the Three Kings parades held in Marbella, San Pedro Alcántara, Las Chapas and Nueva Andalucía”.

There will also be an increased presence of Civil Protection officers and the town hall has contracted a security company. This is in addition to the work of the National Police and the health services which are required for the events, as explained by the councillor for safety, José Eduardo Díaz, who said, “All of this is to ensure the safety of citizens during more than a month of activities, including live performances, nativity scenes and parades.”