The ‘Pink Tide Against Breast Cancer’ returns to Marbella on 4 October

On 4 October, Marbella will host the 14th ‘Marea Rosa Contra el Cáncer de Mama’ event, which aims to attract over 3,000 participants. Councillor ... for Sport, Lisandro Vieytes, and for Social Rights, Isabel Cintado, today expressed the town hall’s support for an initiative whose proceeds go towards research and care for patients and their families. Vieytes highlighted that “this is one of the most well-established events we have in the municipality from both a sporting and charitable perspective” and emphasised the importance of collaboration between institutions, the business community and civil society in making an event of this nature possible. Furthermore, the councillor indicated that the town hall will assist with the logistics and organisation of the race organised by the Marbella branch of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), whilst encouraging the public to take part both in the race itself and in the so-called ‘row zero’. The councillor also pointed out that the finish line at the Adolfo Suárez Exhibition and Conference Centre “will provide the perfect finale to the day, with activities aimed at runners, their families and all participants”.

Cintado pointed out that the Marea Rosa “is much more than just a march” and represents “a call for us all to get involved, particularly to raise awareness of breast cancer and highlight the importance of prevention”. “We want to ensure that no woman going through this illness feels alone,” she said, whilst emphasising “the town hall’s unwavering commitment to the work carried out by the AECC in Marbella 365 days a year, supporting patients and their families and promoting prevention campaigns”. The councillor also stressed the importance of continuing to make progress in research and invited “families, young people, elderly, all community groups and businesses” to join the event on 4 October so that “Marbella can once again demonstrate its deep solidarity”.

The president of the AECC in Marbella, Santiago Gómez-Villares, has explained that this year’s event will begin at 11am on Avenida del Mar with a warm-up session led by Raúl González, ahead of the walk, which will start at 12pm on the Paseo Marítimo. The route will wind through the streets of Marbella until it reaches the Adolfo Suárez Exhibition and Conference Centre, where participants will be able to enjoy a charity food stall with food and music. There will also be a Grand Charity Tombola and children’s activities for young visitors. He also emphasised that this year “we expect to reach 3,000 participants, weather permitting”, adding that “last year we didn’t have the best weather conditions, so this time we hope to beat our previous record”.

A shining example of solidarity

The entry fee is 12 euros and include insurance and a race number – a new feature that will give the event a sporting and competitive edge. The organisers are also retaining the option to take part via the ‘row zero’ initiative. In this regard, the organisation’s president highlighted the work carried out by the association in Marbella over the past year, with 371 support sessions provided to patients and their families affected by breast cancer, amounting to over a thousand sessions in total. He also highlighted the 334 sessions of psychological support and the 45 physiotherapy sessions carried out by the organisation’s professionals. Gómez-Villares explained that last year, despite adverse weather conditions, the Marea Rosa brought together nearly 2,000 participants and raised close to 50,000 euros.

The association’s president expressed his gratitude for the support of the town hall, Caixabank and other sponsors, including Joyería Gómez y Molina, which continues its charity initiative linked to the fight against breast cancer. This year, 50 commemorative bracelets will be donated and raffled off amongst attendees based on their registration number, with the draw taking place in the presence of a notary. Finally, the head of CaixaBank’s business division in Marbella and the Costa del Sol, Genoveva Gutiérrez, highlighted the bank’s commitment to Marea Rosa, an initiative she described as ‘a benchmark for solidarity in our city’.

The registration period is now open; you can register in person at the Marbella office, at Avenida del Mar, number 5. Online registration is also available via the following link:

https://enmarcha.contraelcancer.es/es/evento/marea-rosa-marbella-2026/