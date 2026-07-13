Two dead after lorry catches fire on motorway in Benahavís

A lorry fire has claimed the lives of two people and forced the closure of the AP-7 toll motorway in both directions in the ... municipality of Benahavís, according to sources at the traffic management centre in Malaga.

The incident took place on Monday evening at kilometre marker 1069. Sources consulted have indicated that one of the deceased was a passenger in the lorry, while the identity of the second victim has not yet been confirmed.

The traffic management centre has explained that the scale of the fire has forced the closure of the motorway in both directions. Infoca has also been called in due to the possibility of the fire spreading to the vegetation near the motorway.