The new northern bypass around San Pedro is coming: a boulevard, a 215-space car park and new infrastructure

San Pedro Alcántara is preparing for a major transformation. The Local Governing Board has approved the final tender documents for the project included in the ... C6 General Road Network, a comprehensive scheme that will reshape the landscape of the town’s north-eastern area.

With a base tender budget of 15 million euros and an estimated completion period of 30 months, this project has a dual strategic objective: “to improve transport links for the residents of San Pedro and to create parking facilities”, summarised the Deputy Mayor of San Pedro, Javier García.

What was initially conceived on paper as a more limited intervention has evolved into a project of great significance. In total, the development will cover an overall area of 21,000 square metres of new urban development in the area.

Of this total, 12,000 square metres will be set aside for the creation of a large central boulevard, linking Avenida Pablo Ruiz Picasso and Avenida Fuente Nueva , which will be built over an underground car park with capacity for 215 vehicles – the other major component of the initiative. The aim is for the works, which are being fully funded by Marbella town council, to get underway in the first half of 2027.

The initiative is not a stand-alone project: it is the first major phase of a scheme aimed at completing the northern ring road by connecting it to the Ronda road and the access roads to Nueva Andalucía.

The scope of the project covers the entire area adjacent to the Elena Benítez Sports Centre, a plot of land which until now lacked adequate development and which will be transformed into a modern, welcoming and fully integrated boulevard.

It will feature a design tailored to families, including a large children’s play area, new roads with two lanes of one-way traffic, and carefully designed landscaping that will completely revitalise this part of San Pedro.

Parking and transport

One of the major challenges in the area is the shortage of parking spaces. In addition to the car park for 215 vehicles, including dedicated spaces for motorbikes, a further 50 on-street parking spaces will be added in the vicinity of the new road network, bringing the total number of new parking spaces to 265. This increase in parking capacity aims to ease traffic congestion and provide genuine alternatives for both local residents and users of the sports facilities.

The boulevard will feature a children’s play area, there will be 50 new above-ground parking spaces, and a high-voltage power line will be buried underground

From a transport perspective, the project will serve to link up key junctions that have hitherto been disconnected. The route will link Avenida Pablo Ruiz Picasso, Avenida Fuente Nueva Avenue and Calle Castilla, connecting directly with the existing road network.

The northern ring road - which starts at Avenida Virgen del Rocío, runs along Príncipe de Asturias and Jorge Guillén, and links up with the new boulevard, the car park and the extension to Castilla Street - serves a greater purpose: to divert traffic and provide effective alternatives to the congested A-7 motorway. Therefore, to make progress towards this objective, the aim is to connect the area with the Ronda road and with Nueva Andalucía.

Basic networks

Looking beyond the surface, the project involves a comprehensive overhaul of all the basic infrastructure in the north-east: a new water supply network, advanced sewerage systems, telecommunications, electricity networks, energy-efficient street lighting and irrigation.

Another key feature is the undergrounding of an existing high-voltage overhead line between Fuente Nueva Avenue and Pablo Ruiz Picasso Avenue. Thanks to the arrangements made with Endesa, this line and two support pylons will be removed, substantially improving the visual and environmental surroundings for local residents.