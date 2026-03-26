New seabed clean-up day at Marbella marina

José Carlos García Marbella Thursday, 26 March 2026, 12:45 Share

The Virgen del Carmen Marina in Marbella will host a seabed cleaning day on Saturday, with the participation of divers from the official underwater research centre (COIS) and volunteers from the Marbella Kayak fifshing club.

The divers will carry out work to remove waste accumulated on the seabed, such as plastics, metal debris and other objects which, "as well as degrading the environment, pose a risk to biodiversity", explained the port's director, Carlos Romero. He added that the action "will also improve the environmental quality and facilitate the sustainable maintenance of the facilities".

The day has a strong environmental awareness character "to raise public awareness of the importance of preserving the natural habitat of the marina and not to throw rubbish or household items into the sea". In this sense, Romero said there is a need to involve both users and visitors by "appealing to individual responsibility as a key element for the protection of the natural environment".

The head of the port area, who will participate in the cleaning tasks, explained that "this is an action that not only has a direct impact on improving the environment, but also fulfils an important educational function".

The initiative, established as a regular fixture in the port’s calendar of activities, will involve the assistance of port staff in logistical tasks and the sorting of extracted waste, ensuring its proper management afterwards.

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