Marbella residents call on town hall to halt nightclub plans

Hundreds of residents of the Nagüeles area of Marbella on the Costa del Sol have called on the town hall to do something to stop a nightclub from being built in the former Aresbank building. SUR has learned that the community of owners of Marbellamar, the residential area where the nightclub is located, has presented a letter to the town hall asking for help and denouncing the urban planning situation of the premises.

"We don't want another Puerto Banús in the centre of Marbella," says Carmen Mateo, one of the residents of the area, who points out that "one of the most peaceful and family-friendly urban areas of Marbella will be affected by the disorder caused by this type of business".

"This place would be open until 7am, what does that mean for all the neighbours who have to get up the next day to go to work," José María Tirado, another of those affected, told SUR. He also claimed that the council is not measuring the impact this could have" and added that "the licence should not be granted to this type of business".

Marbellamar, Las Cañas, Casa Blanca and La Carolina residents have said that they will take "all the necessary action" to try to stop the nightclub from opening.

"The economic and touristic development of Marbella must not sacrifice the coexistence of the citizens, nor forget the inalienable rights of the residents to have a peaceful family life," say the Marbellamar owners' association.

The town hall has said it "will ensure that the law is complied with, demanding all the requirements so that the hotel and catering activity that is to be developed in this area is sustainable with the environment. We will ensure that the regulations are complied with and we will mediate between neighbours and the establishment, as we do with all the city's hotels and restaurants, always respecting the legal framework". It went on to say, "There has not been any kind of inaction, two inspection reports have already been drawn up and the control has been carried out."