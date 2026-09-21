Two minors among three arrested in Marbella over synthetic drug trafficking

National Police officers have arrested three people in Marbella, two of whom are minors, for their alleged involvement in synthetic drug trafficking. The suspects were ... found in possession of five semi-automatic pistols, machetes, masks and other dangerous weapons.

After appearing before the relevant judicial authorities, the adult was remanded in custody, while the two minors were placed in a juvenile detention centre.

According to a statement from the National Police, the investigation began in July when officers located a vehicle in Marbella that had been stolen in Portugal around the same time. It was fitted with cloned Swedish number plates.

Vehicle used to conceal weapons

Officers found several weapons inside the vehicle, including large machetes, clown masks, silicone masks designed to resemble human faces and other items of interest to the investigation.

Following further enquiries, investigators established that the vehicle was being used as a concealed storage place for the items and identified the alleged perpetrators.

Arrests and seizure

Two house searches were subsequently carried out, resulting in the arrest of the three suspects, including the two minors.

Police also seized drugs and other items, including 827 grammes of ketamine, 670 grammes of 2CB (also known as 'Tusi' or 'pink cocaine'), 52 grammes of MDMA and 425 ecstasy tablets.