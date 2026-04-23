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Mayor Ángeles Muñoz on a visit to one of the urban gardens in Marbella with members of non-profit association Huertos Marbella Verde. SUR
Environment

Marbella's urban gardens after 15 years of fostering community life and love for nature

The town hall lends two plots for the cultivation of vegetables and orchards, with 100 members who enjoy the site

José Carlos García

Marbella

Thursday, 23 April 2026, 14:53

Marbella's urban gardens have become a well-established space for community life, sustainable leisure and cultivation after more than a decade of operation. Currently, nearly 100 people use and take care of the gardens.

During a visit to the site, Mayor Ángeles Muñoz praised the project's trajectory and the commitment of its users, stating that "the enormous effort of the people who have been driving this initiative for around 15 years" deserves recognition.

The facilities are property of the town hall. They include a larger plot exclusively for cultivation and another that combines orchards with a greenhouse. Non-profit association Huertos Marbella Verde manages the site. It regulates access through requirements such as registration.

Muñoz highlighted the social element of the project: "It's an urban garden that not only allows for harvesting, but has also fostered a large community."

One of the managers of HMV, Silverio Granados, acknowledged "the unique character of the location" and said that the garden is "like an oasis unlike any other place". "We're practically five minutes from the town centre and it's a privilege to be able to enjoy it," he stated.

User fees help maintain the site and allow for its regular operation. Currently, the association is exploring possible expansion options to meet existing demand and strengthen the community aspect of this initiative.

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surinenglish Marbella's urban gardens after 15 years of fostering community life and love for nature

Marbella&#039;s urban gardens after 15 years of fostering community life and love for nature