Marketing Marbella: an intense promotion schedule in Spain and overseas until summer

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 24 March 2026, 11:13 Share

Marbella town hall is ramping up its international marketing strategy with a packed schedule of trade fairs and professional conferences between March and July. The campaign aims to cement the town’s status as a premier destination while strengthening its core luxury and golf sectors.

Key points of Marbella's marketing strategy 2026 Marbella launches an intensive global marketing campaign to promote luxury and golf tourism across Europe and the UK ahead of the summer season. Objective: Diversify markets and mitigate impact of rail delays/Middle East conflict. Primary targets: Luxury travel, golf tourism, and European "high-spend" markets. Key events: Monaco Historique Grand Prix, ITT (UK), Expovacaciones (Bilbao). Geographic reach: UK, Ireland, Monaco, Balkans, Portugal, and Scandinavia. Key message: Marbella as a "safe and reliable" elite destination.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz explained that the push is a proactive response to current global challenges. "The international situation, including conflicts in the Middle East and delays in high-speed rail connectivity, has influenced the influx of Spanish tourists," the mayor noted.

"This leads us to strengthen our presence in Europe and the domestic market to stay ahead of fluctuations in demand."

The events programme kicked off this week with Marbella's participation in B-Travel Barcelona, one of the leading events for the tourism industry in Spain.

During April, the Costa del Sol town will be present at specialised gatherings including the ICTES conference in Cordoba and the Luxury Spain Tourism Destination annual meeting in Madrid, where its commitment to a tourism model based on excellence will be reinforced.

Marbella will be showcased at the Monaco Historique Grand Prix for its luxury elements and at golf events in Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen and Malmö.

One of the highlights will be Marbella's presence at the Monaco Historique Grand Prix (24-27 April), a top-tier international showcase for the luxury end of the travel industry.

Muñoz stressed that "this type of event allows us to position Marbella in highly selective environments and connect directly with visitors seeking exclusive, high-quality experiences".

Marbella's tourism marketing strategy also includes direct actions in key European markets. To this end, professional conferences or workshops will be held in cities such as Belgrade, Zagreb and Ljubljana, in collaboration with Costa del Sol Tourism and Planning. Also in Portugal, with meetings in Braga, Porto, Coimbra and Lisbon, organised by Turespaña, with the aim of strengthening relationships with tour operators and specialised agents.

During May, Marbella will take part in Expovacaciones (Bilbao), a major tourism and travel trade fair for the northern Spanish market, and will attend professional events in Amsterdam and Paris focusing on the golf segment, one of this tourist destination's main attractions.

This flurry of marketing activity rounds off with specific activities in Ireland, with a presence at SIE Dublin, and in the United Kingdom, with participation in the ITT conference in June. Furthermore, golf will once again take centre stage with new events in Copenhagen and Malmö between the end of June and the beginning of July.