Marbella town council will cover the cost of any emergency treatment required by abandoned or injured animals. This is guaranteed by the renewal of the ... agreement with the Triple A animal welfare organisation, an agreement which this year sees its funding increased by 20,000 euros, rising from 100,000 to 120,000 euros.

This budget increase, which represents a 20 per cent rise on the previous financial year, aims to strengthen veterinary care for animals arriving at the shelter in a serious condition and to ease the financial burden that these emergencies place on the organisation. Councillor for health, Alejandro González, explained that “the intention is for this additional funding to cover these procedures, which cost between 800 and 1,500 euros each”. With this extra funding, the animal welfare organisation will be able to cover the cost of between thirteen and twenty-five complex surgical procedures a year, as well as meet extraordinary expenses relating to diagnostic tests, hospitalisation and specialised treatments.

Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz, who signed the agreement alongside the councillor for health, emphasised that this increase “reflects the council’s commitment to animal welfare and the needs expressed by the association, which does extraordinary work” within the municipal area.

The agreement with Triple A covers not only operations but also diagnostic tests, hospitalisation and specialist treatment

Beyond covering veterinary emergencies, the agreement strengthens institutional support for the day-to-day running of a shelter that is a benchmark on the Costa del Sol. González emphasised that the work of Triple A “goes far beyond veterinary care”, encompassing the day-to-day care of the animals, preparing them for future adoption, and close collaboration with the town council on the management of feral cat colonies through the ‘catch, neuter, return’ (CER) protocol - a key initiative for maintaining population balance and public health in the municipality’s various neighbourhoods.

In this regard, the councillor responsible for health has highlighted the team of people who keep the project running throughout the year. The councillor specifically acknowledged the indispensable contribution of the organisation’s donors and volunteers, as well as the association’s constant efforts to maintain the necessary human and material resources that ensure the daily care of all the animals in its care.

Volunteering and shelters

The head of Triple A, Bettina Pietsch, for her part, has expressed her gratitude for the renewal of the agreement and the increase in the council’s contribution, funds that are vital for sustaining a centre that currently cares for around 400 animals, comprising some 130 dogs and between 250 and 260 cats, many of whom are waiting for a second chance. Pietsch attributed the higher number of cats to the difficulty of finding them a home compared to dogs, although the organisation is trying to address these issues by seeking foster homes in other European countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden and Finland.

The organisation currently looks after around 130 dogs and between 250 and 260 cats, many of whom are waiting for a second chance

Despite the institutional backing, Pietsch has used the signing ceremony to encourage the residents of Marbella to play an active part in supporting the organisation, reminding them that the shelter’s needs are constant. The chairwoman highlighted the vital role played by volunteers and outlined some of the most urgent tasks: “Help is also needed to transport animals to the airport and to provide special care for the shyest dogs or those requiring extra attention” to help them overcome their fears and facilitate their future integration into a family.

Furthermore, the head of the animal welfare organisation has placed particular emphasis on the situation of the shelter’s feline population. Pietsch has highlighted the need to improve the care of the cats, stressing that they require more time for socialisation and human contact for their physical and emotional wellbeing. She also appealed to the local community for support in finding temporary foster homes, particularly for those cats that come from homes accustomed to family life and suffer more intensely from the stress of the change when they arrive at the organisation’s premises. “We need people to come and help in any way they can. Cats are very sensitive and need a great deal more attention,” she concluded.