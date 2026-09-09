Marbella is transforming a site in Xarblanca into a new sports and leisure park

Marbella town hall has begun work on creating a sports and leisure park in the Xarblanca area, a space that will offer a range of ... options for sport, recreation and relaxation for residents of all ages.

Public works councillor Diego López explained that the facility, covering an area of 1,100 square metres and situated at the junction of Calle Parra and Calle Doña Francisca Carrillo, “is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle and physical activity for all residents of this educational, residential and commercial area in the north of Marbella’s town centre”.

The councillor said that the project will involve the creation of 290 square metres of recreational areas, which will include a pétanque court, “an activity with a large following that will help expand the range of leisure and sporting activities available to residents”. It will also include outdoor fitness equipment, “which has also proved popular throughout the municipality since we began installing it along the seafront promenades in Marbella and San Pedro”.

"Similarly, a shaded area will be created, featuring sail-like awnings and street furniture such as benches and litter bins; areas for table tennis, chess and Parchís, with the aim of catering for a wide and varied range of sporting and leisure activities,” said the councillor.

The work is expected to take three months to complete and includes the extension of the existing bus stop

Furthermore, there will be 210 square metres of green space and 13 new parking spaces, “with which we aim to continue helping to minimise one of the problems in Marbella’s town centre, namely parking”. López added that “this is also an area of Marbella which, despite being somewhat removed from the centre, has a lot of activity and traffic, as there are several schools, a large park, a few supermarkets, and it is all surrounded by various housing estates and homes”.

The project, which is expected to take three months to complete, involves the extension of the existing bus stop, the relocation of the urban solid waste recycling point and the installation of nine four-metre-high lampposts fitted with LED technology.