Marbella and Telpark promote electric mobility with free charging campaign in three car parks
The initiative will take place from 11th to 17th May in the car parks of Las Terrazas, Centro Marbella and Mercado de Marbella
Marbella town hall and Telpark will be running a free charging campaign for electric vehicles from 11 to 17 May in three car parks in ... the town: Las Terrazas, Centro Marbella and Mercado de Marbella. During this period, users will be able to use 18 supply points distributed among these facilities, 12 semi-fast devices of up to 22 kilowatts and six fast devices of up to 120 kilowatts, free of charge. To benefit from this initiative, users must complete the process via the Telpark application, which allows them to locate the available facilities in real time and manage the service in an integrated manner.
This action will facilitate temporary access to charging infrastructure in strategic areas of the municipality, favouring the daily use of electric mobility solutions for both residents and visitors. This collaboration is part of an action aimed at promoting access to transport alternatives with less environmental impact through technological solutions applied to parking and electric recharging.