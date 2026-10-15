Marbella summit to help residents find support in an emergency

Nicole King (3l) with some of the participants at last year's summit.

Tony Bryant 15/10/2026 Actualizado a las 11:13h.

Marbella residents will have the opportunity to learn where to turn for help in an emergency at an event organised by the United Nationalities of Marbella Summit on Tuesday 3 November. Held at Hard Rock Hotel Marbella from 10am to 1pm, the community event will bring together local authorities, emergency services, charities and support organisations to explain what assistance is available and how to access it.

The initiative aims to help residents prepare for difficult situations, from evacuating their homes during a fire or flood to reporting a crime, accessing social care or seeking financial support. Visitors will be able to speak directly to representatives at information tables, collect useful contact details and ask questions of professionals working on the frontline of public and community services. Entry is free, and no registration is required for the morning session.

A series of talks will take place covering emergency evacuations, home security, crime reporting, social care, financial hardship, domestic abuse and the support available through the British Consulate. Speakers will include representatives of the Local and National Police, the Guardia Civil, Marbella's fire brigade, civil protection and the British Vice Consul.

Nicole King, founder of the summit, said the event was designed to ensure residents know where to seek help before a crisis occurs.

“When times get tough ignorance won’t help us, yet we know that the majority of expats are not aware of what help is available, or even who to ask,” she said.

A networking lunch and open question session will follow from 1.30pm to 3pm. The buffet lunch costs 45 euros and must be booked in advance by emailing nicole@nicoleking.es and quoting UMNMS2026.

The event will also mark the 20th anniversary of Soroptimist International Costa del Sol. Ten euros from each booking will be donated to Soroptimist's Safe Home 1 project, which supports overnight accommodation for women and families fleeing domestic violence.

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