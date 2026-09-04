TV show in English expands to Madrid

SUR in English Malaga 04/09/2026 a las 02:00h.

An English-language television magazine programme, made in Marbella and created to help the international community connect with Spain, is significantly expanding its terrestrial television coverage.

Good Morning Spain has been broadcast weekly across Andalucía on channel 7 for almost three years and also has a popular You Tube channel.

Now the programme has expanded its coverage to include Canal 33 in Madrid, Canal 1 in Murcia and Almeria TV.

Producer and presenter Nicole King said, “The expansion gives Good Morning Spain a potential audience of several million people across a growing network of Spanish channels, with further areas currently under discussion.”

The one-hour show, which is recorded weekly at studios in the Hard Rock Hotel Marbella, will celebrate its third anniversary at the end of September. It combines culture, gastronomy, destinations and lifestyle with practical information on everyday life in Spain.