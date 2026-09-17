Marbella is revitalising access to the Paseo Marítimo and the Senda Litoral with a project inspired by the sea

Marbella town hall is making progress on the refurbishment of the access to the seafront promenade from Calle Velázquez, in the Western District, work which ... is now 80 per cent complete and includes the refurbishment of the staircase connecting the road to the Senda Litoral, the decoration of the steps with ceramic tiles featuring marine motifs, and the laying of 50 square metres of paving. “With this project, local residents and visitors will enjoy a better quality of life because, whilst we are improving the connection between a heavily residential area of the town centre and the Senda Litoral and the beach, we are also enhancing an area that had fallen into disrepair due to the passage of time and wear and tear,” emphasised the councillor for public works, Diego López.

The councillor explained that the project aims to “improve accessibility and safety at this beach entrance, resurface the pavement and enhance the appearance of the surrounding area”. In this regard, he explained that the works involved the complete demolition of the old staircase connecting Calle Velázquez with the seafront promenade and the construction of a new, wider one, 3.3 metres long and with around twenty steps.

He also pointed out that the risers are being clad with tiles measuring 14 centimetres long by 18 centimetres high, whilst the treads will be made of sand-coloured concrete, measuring 1.1 metres long by 30 centimetres wide on each step. The councillor has revealed that “the work is, in principle, due to be completed this month” and emphasised that “these works will complete the project to continue progressing towards a Coastal Path that connects Marbella’s 27 kilometres of coastline”.

A year ago, the marble steps on Arturo Rubinstein Street leading to the seafront promenade underwent a comprehensive refurbishment

Last year, after the end of the summer, the council had already carried out a similar project on Arturo Rubinstein Street, also in the Western District, to comprehensively improve one of the main stairways leading to the seafront promenade. The staircases remained marble, and the existing planters were replaced with the same material to lend greater elegance to the surroundings and to serve as a viewing point overlooking the sea.

On that occasion, however, the aim of the works went beyond simply improving the appearance of the area. The project, which formed part of the council's town plan, served to strengthen the safety of the infrastructure, prevent water seepage and optimise accessibility for local residents and visitors. Consequently, the access points were refurbished, drains were installed to channel rainwater properly into the sewerage system, and the planters were removed as they were causing damp, in order to ensure structural stability and safety in this section of Arturo Rubinstein Street.

More of the Coastal Path

As part of the aim to link the entire coastline with pedestrian routes, the town hall is currently putting out to tender the construction of what will be the first section of the coastal path in the eastern part of the municipality, in the Los Monteros area. The project has a budget of just over one million euros, and the works are expected to take four months.

The town hall is currently putting out to tender the construction of the first section of the coastal path in the east of the municipality

The new section of the Senda Litoral will start at the car park on Calle Realejo, in the La Morera housing estate, heading eastwards, and will end at the western roundabout in the Bahía de Marbella housing estate. The route will be 260 metres long and will include a bridge to cross the Realejo stream. The path will feature a wooden walkway three metres wide, a toilet block, street furniture (such as benches and litter bins); energy-efficient street lighting with low light pollution; and signage and information panels.

In addition, the project will involve planting and the environmental enhancement of the surrounding areas; the refurbishment and improvement of access routes to the beach, including access points to the sandy area for maintenance and security teams; and the installation of a drinking water pipeline along the entire length of the promenade to meet the beach’s future needs (such as showers or fountains). The project will also involve the restoration of the La Adelfa dune, one of the nine areas included in the Marbella Dunes Ecological Reserve. The initiative aims not only to protect the area, but also to restore its topography and replant it with native vegetation. The aim is to restore the vegetation cover to the dune system, which has disappeared and is causing the dune itself to become unstable.