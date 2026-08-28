Marbella renews its agreement with Telpark: 12 hours’ parking from 2.39 euros

Marbella council has renewed its partnership agreement with Telpark to improve mobility in the town centre and support local businesses by offering discounts at three ... car parks.

The scheme will run from 7 to 29 September, inclusive, and will allow users to park for 12 hours at reduced rates using Multipass passes at the Terrazas de Marbella, Marbell Center and Mercado Central car parks. The councillor for mobility, Enrique Rodríguez, explained that “the initiative will enable users to shop, run errands and carry out other activities in the area”. He added that “it is an initiative that helps to strengthen urban life and support the local economy by providing a practical and useful solution for residents”.

Specifically, the passes will allow users to park their vehicles for 12 hours for 2.39 euros at Terrazas de Marbella, for 2.59 at Marbell Center and for 2.99 at Mercado Central. Users can take advantage of these rates by purchasing packs of five, ten and 20 passes, available via the Telpark app.

The Multipass bundles will also include a 30 per cent discount on electric vehicle charging until 31 December, thus combining parking benefits with a measure designed to encourage the use of more environmentally friendly transport alternatives. For his part, Telpark’s Director of off-street operations, Merry del Val, explained that “with Multipass, we want to offer a simple solution for those who need to park in the town centre frequently and are looking for predictability, flexibility and a fixed price”.