Work begins to remove six high-voltage pylons in Nueva Andalucía

Marbella town hall has announced a two-million-euro infrastructure project in Nueva Andalucía that will see six high-voltage pylons removed and around two ... kilometres of overhead electricity cables buried underground.

The works affect the Marbella Paraíso and Cosol Nueva Andalucía power lines, which run through the centre of the residential area and close to homes.

According to the council, the project aims to improve safety, modernise local infrastructure and free up space for residents.

Town Planning councillor José Eduardo Díaz described the scheme as one of the most visible results of the council's infrastructure department's ongoing work. He said the local authority had prioritised upgrading ageing infrastructure in parts of the municipality.

Addressing long-standing concerns

Díaz said Marbella's goal was to modernise areas that had been developed decades ago without fully addressing essential needs such as communications, sanitation, electricity supply and the integration of high-voltage infrastructure into the urban environment.

The project is being financed by the developer of a private urban development in the area. Díaz said new developments could help address long-standing infrastructure shortcomings while also improving residents' quality of life.

The council noted that similar projects have already been completed in Calle Castilla and the Salduba area. Work is also under way in Río Real, where electricity lines are being buried.

More projects to come

Looking ahead, Marbella town hall is studying further interventions in areas including Bello Horizonte, Las Medranas, Nueva Andalucía and Río Real. Díaz said these projects could lead to the removal of around 50 high-voltage pylons across the municipality in the medium to long term.

The councillor also said the council was working with electricity company Endesa on a separate plan to remove and bury medium-voltage power lines. The initiative is expected to include the commissioning of a new substation in the northern part of the San Pedro industrial estate to support future residential and urban development.