Marbella records lowest July unemployment figure in 19 years as jobless total drops below 6,000

Unemployment in Marbella fell to 5,924 in July, marking the resort town's lowest jobless figure for the month in 19 years and pushing ... the total below the 6,000 threshold for the first time since August 2007.

Official figures show a drop of 131 jobseekers compared with June, alongside an annual reduction of nearly 800 compared with July 2025, when 6,722 people were registered as unemployed in the municipality.

Alejandro Freijo, Marbella’s Director General for Employment, described the figures as a landmark achievement for the local economy, pointing to a sustained positive trend across the town's labour market. He noted that while the summer season provides a significant boost to local recruitment, job creation has shown broader stability throughout 2026 rather than relying solely on peak tourism months.

A total of 7,454 employment contracts were signed in Marbella during July, maintaining strong recruitment levels across the business sector following an exceptionally active June.

Local authorities emphasized that falling below 6,000 unemployed residents reflects ongoing economic growth in the municipality, while affirming plans to continue supporting local businesses, skills training, and stable job creation across the region.