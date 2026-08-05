The Andalusian economy is growing at a faster rate than the Spanish average

The Andalusian economy continues to show signs of strength. In the second quarter of the year, it maintained a growth rate above the Spanish and ... European averages, according to preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) figures published on Tuesday by the Andalusian institute of statistics and cartography (IECA).

In the second quarter of the year, the region’s GDP grew by 0.9 per cent, while on a year-on-year basis, Andalucía grew by 3.1 per cent in the second half of 2026. This is four tenths of a percentage point higher than the Spanish average (2.7%), three times the growth rate of the eurozone (1%) and double that of the European Union (1.2%), according to data published by the IECA and released by the regional ministry of economy, finance and european funds.

These figures prompted the regional minister for the economy, finance and european funds, Carolina España, to emphasise that the Andalusian economy “once again demonstrates its strength and the effectiveness of the economic policies of the regional government”.

By sector

“Just as important as how much we grow is how we grow. Our economy is now stronger, more diversified and more resilient,” said España, adding that all the major sectors are growing, with figures showing that agriculture is back in positive territory with a 3.3 per cent increase, and industry is leading this growth with 5.1 per cent, almost triple the national average.

According to the regional government’s spokesperson, this is accompanied by growth in strategic sectors with high added value and a high technological content, such as information and communications, which has grown by 15.5 per cent.

“All this economic momentum translates into what matters most to us: continuing to create jobs in this region and reducing unemployment figures. Today, Andalucía has reached record highs in terms of its labour force and number of people in work, and accounts for more than a quarter of all the jobs created in Spain. In short: Andalucía is not only growing, but doing so more successfully,” España explained.

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