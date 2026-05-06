Marbella once again leads the coveted blue flag tally in Andalucía with ten beaches awarded

Marbella has regained its position as the leading municipality in Andalucía for coastal excellence, securing a total of ten Blue Flags for the 2026 season. ... This haul places the town within the top ten most-awarded locations in Spain, serving as a major endorsement of its tourism infrastructure.

The international recognition, granted by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (Adeac), assesses strict criteria including water quality, safety, accessibility, and environmental management.

The beaches flying the flag this year include Cabopino, El Cable, El Faro, La Fontanilla, Los Monteros (Adelfas), Venus-Bajadilla, and San Pedro Alcántara (Guadalmina). Additionally, Nagüeles-Casablanca has been recognised for the first time as a grouped single beach. Marbella’s nautical excellence was also highlighted, with blue flags awarded to the Virgen del Carmen marina and the world-renowned Puerto Banús.

A national powerhouse

While Marbella leads the charge in the south, it is part of a broader Spanish success story. Spain continues its decades-long reign as the global leader in Blue Flags, currently holding over 740 awards - roughly 15 per cent of the world’s total.

Within the national context, the Valencian Community remains the region to beat, holding the highest number of flags in the country. However, Andalucía is closing the gap, buoyed by a significant recovery in Malaga’s Axarquía region. After years of battling storm damage and infrastructure challenges, towns like Vélez-Málaga have successfully restored their shorelines to meet international standards.

Marbella’s ten flags put it in the same league as northern heavyweights like Sanxenxo and Vigo, which traditionally dominate the national standings. Local authorities have praised the result as a testament to the "coordinated work" of lifeguards, maintenance crews, and tourism professionals who keep the province’s most vital economic engine running at full tilt.