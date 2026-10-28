Marbella proposes solution to closure of Golden Beach access road to A-7 motorway

Marbella town hall has proposed a solution to the closure of the Golden Beach area access road to the A-7 motorway in the Las ... Chapas district. Every day, the residents of more than 2,000 homes use the road, which has been closed for over a month.

At the end of September, the town hall sent a formal request to the central government asking for the road to be temporarily opened, as there are no alternative routes. According to sources, there has been no response.

The town hall has carried out an analysis, with the support of the Local Police and the traffic department. It has now officially tabled an alternative: the opening of a slip road connecting to the A-7 at La Víbora. This would be an exit (not an entry) onto the motorway, featuring a 95-metre deceleration lane with a maximum speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour, leading onto Avenida Víbora Baja via a roundabout where vehicles on the exit would have priority over those joining the road.

All of this forms part of a report analysing the situation arising from the closure of this access point. The town hall is committed to providing the funding for this alternative road.

As Mayor Ángeles Muñoz explained, this is an "urgent" solution. The report incorporates the findings of the study that the Marbella Local Police carried on 15 October, which documents the consequences of the closure through inspections, photographs and an analysis of traffic flow.

Among the main issues are the concentration of traffic on Avenida Jardines de la Golondrina, traffic jams and rear-end collisions near the A-7, as well as an increase in journeys along inner streets with one lane in each direction and, in some sections, with poor road surfaces.

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The document warns of increased risk to pedestrians near schools and shopping centres, as well as the impact on residents, hotels, tourist accommodation, restaurants and the area's economic activity as a whole.

"The Elviria junction is currently handling traffic flows that were previously distributed across other access routes, without its layout being adapted to cope with all that demand," Muñoz said. For her, all these circumstances "demonstrate a significant disruption to normal routes, with a very serious operational and safety issue that must be addressed immediately, without waiting for the final works to be completed".

As a temporary alternative, the town hall is proposing to reopen only the exit from the A-7 onto the urban road network in the La Víbora area, without reopening the slip road onto the motorway. The mayor explained that this arrangement would allow access to be restored "in accordance with road safety requirements" while the southern service road and the refurbishment of the Elviria junction are being completed.

Muñoz noted that the proposal "does not envisage reopening the slip road onto the motorway, as this is considered to pose a greater risk". She stated that this measure would help ease the pressure on the Elviria junction, reduce traffic jams, avoid unnecessary detours and better distribute traffic flows.

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