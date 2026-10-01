Marbella urges central government to reopen A-7 access roads to Golden Beach

Marbella town hall has sent a formal request to the central government's motorways department to temporarily reopen the A-7 access to the Golden ... Beach area in the Las Chapas district until the alternative entrance and exit roads are operational.

In the letter, the town hall warns of the "risk to road safety" the closure of the junctions between kilometre points 190+700 and 191+500 of the A-7 is posing. In addition, it highlights disruption to local residents and drivers.

The closure is a technical measure the government has been planning since 2020. It finally approved it in January this year, aiming to put an end to access to the motorway that occurs even beyond a stop sign.

What has prompted complaints from the town hall, local residents and workers in the area is that the closure took place "without prior notice" and without an alternative route available.

"We agree on the need to move forward with the definitive reorganisation of access routes to the different areas of this part of Las Chapas and this is a long-awaited project that will improve functionality and traffic," the town hall letter says.

"But this must align with the actual stage of implementation of the alternatives to ensure the safety of users and accessibility for residents," town hall spokesperson Félix Romero said.

He explained that the letter expresses concern "about a situation that is particularly impacting residents in the area and which, due to its impact on traffic, is having repercussions in other parts of the municipality". Romero pointed out that "it is essential that these junctions remain open until the alternative routes are fully upgraded and ready to handle the traffic".

According to Romero, the closure happened "ahead of schedule" and without prior notice, which would have allowed locals "to make alternative travel arrangements". He also highlighted the difficulties arising from the lack of adequate signage to inform drivers of the closure, the available alternative routes and the changes to traffic flow.

The letter states that this is causing incidents and unexpected manoeuvres by drivers, "posing a risk to road safety both on the A-7 itself and in the affected residential areas".

The town hall has therefore formally requested the temporary reopening of these access points until the refurbishment works on the alternative entry and exit routes are done.

Romero stated that this measure would make it possible to reconcile "the progress of a necessary project for the area with the protection of locals' movements". He also highlighted the importance of authorities consulting local councils "when their actions may directly affect traffic flow, accessibility and safety".

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