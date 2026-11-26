The date leaves no room for doubt: 25 June 1991. On that day, barely ten days after Jesús Gil took office for the first time ... as mayor of Marbella, the first of the municipal companies created by the ‘Gilismo’ movement was established to build a parallel local authority through which to circumvent legal controls and plunder public funds. The method used to set it up also foreshadowed what was to come, because the entity that established that company, Contratas 2000, was not even the council itself, but a business partner of José Luis Sierra, Gil’s lawyer and his sister, who on 3 July ended up granting powers of attorney to José Luis Jiménez, a man in whom the then mayor had the utmost confidence and whom he had met in prison.

Contratas 2000 became a municipal company following a plenary resolution adopted on 30 August 1991, whereby the town council acquired 90 per cent of the company (it would later purchase the remaining 10 per cent). Thus was born ‘the corporate network’ that José Luis Sierra ‘devised, set up and oversaw’ from his office at the Club Financiero Inmobiliario - which had become the headquarters of this parallel council - and which was set up as “a private holding company” belonging to the councillor, through which money was stolen from the people of Marbella by means of false invoices, as established by various court rulings.

Thirty-five years after its creation, the company with which it all began, Contratas 2000, still exists in legal terms. So too does what is surely the best-remembered of the entire corporate network: Planeamiento 2000, the company headed from its inception - on 14 January 1992 - by the all-powerful town-planning adviser Juan Antonio Roca, and which was the epicentre of town-planning corruption. Alongside these, five further companies remain legally active: Compras 2000, Eventos 2000, Gerencia de Obras y Servicios Marbella, Sanidad y Consumo 2000 and Turismo Ayuntamiento de Marbella 2000. These are the last seven remaining from a network that once comprised up to 32 municipal companies (22 of which were set up between 1991 and 1994), as well as autonomous bodies, the most recent of which were the Fundación Municipal de Arte y Cultura and the Fundación Municipal Marbella Solidaria.

Among the companies that are still in business are the very first one to be set up and Planeamiento 2000, the epicentre of urban planning corruption

The town council has set itself the target of winding up these last seven companies before the end of the year. “It is a long and complex process involving three stages: the dissolution of the companies, liquidation and winding-up,” explain municipal sources. The seven companies have been dissolved, and in 2014 the start of the liquidation process was approved as part of a procedure that has been managed for around ten years by Eudita, a Malaga-based firm specialising in auditing, consultancy and business advisory services. Last March, the town council completed the liquidation of five other companies that were still in existence: Plan Albarizas, Jardines 2000, Control de Limpieza, Abastecimiento y Suministros 2000 and Tributos 2000.

Complex procedure

The procedure for winding up companies begins with an audit and an inventory to verify matters such as accounts, debts, legal disputes, contracts and tax and social security obligations. This placed each company in different situations depending on its financial shortfalls and any legal proceedings, not to mention the fact that the corporate structure once employed more than 900 workers. Thus, for example, the town council had to set up autonomous bodies to ensure that the winding-up of the companies did not leave workers unemployed. The next steps in winding up the companies involve drawing up an administrative file, passing a plenary resolution approving the winding-up and appointing a liquidator.

The next step now, with regard to those seven companies, is precisely for that liquidation to be finalised. After that, the final step will be the formalisation of the deed of dissolution before a notary and its registration with the Companies Register, at which point the company ceases to exist in legal terms.