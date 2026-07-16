Marbella police dismantle violent robbery gang right before another heist

Irene Quirante 16/07/2026 Actualizado a las 13:42h.

The National Police in Marbella have recently dismantled a network specialising in violent robberies in occupied homes. The members impersonated law enforcement officers to commit at least five robberies in Marbella and Alicante.

The investigation began in December following two robberies in Alicante homes using the same modus operandi. The investigation quickly linked the suspects to two other robberies that had happened months earlier in the Costa del Sol.

The network had established a significant logistical infrastructure there to support its operations on the Malaga coast.

The latest planned robbery was to take place in Marbella, but the police, who were on the criminals' trail, managed to thwart it. They intercepted a van in broad daylight and discovered an arsenal and police uniform items: five handguns with tactical silencers, a large quantity of ammunition, vests, caps, handcuffs and flashing lights.

The members of the network were allegedly planning to hold the inhabitants of the targeted house at gunpoint.

They were well-known figures in the criminal underworld. The police applied a complex and discreet surveillance operation to trace their actions and eventually arrest them.

According to sources, the network had accumulated illegal profits of around 400,000 euros.

Following the arrests, investigators authorised four search warrants for homes in Marbella and Fuengirola, during which they seized six high-end vehicles and additional equipment.

The detainees are charged with aggravated burglary, illegal possession of firearms, document forgery, assault, invasion of privacy, impersonating a public official and criminal organisation membership.

The operation remains open and the police have already issued two european arrest warrants (EAWs) to locate two other members of the group.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports