Marbella is hosting around twenty awareness-raising events to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November. Under the ... slogan ‘A town that respects, a society that moves forward’, the programme includes workshops, talks and meetings aimed at involving institutions, organisations, businesses and the public in the prevention of gender-based violence.

Councillor for equality Isabel Cintado who presented the programme alongside the president of REM, the association of women business owners in Marbella, Malaga and Campo de Gibraltar, Charisse Prieto, stressed the importance of training, identifying high-risk situations and providing support to victims.

One of the new initiatives is the first REM Equality Week, taking place from 17 to 25 November following the establishment of a committee on Equality and Women’s Business Growth, headed by Esther Ráez. A round-table discussion on Tuesday at the Hospital Real de la Misericordia, focused on the role of businesses in preventing violence and implementing equality measures.

The programme continued on 18th with a talk on preventing and responding to violence, given by Isabel Mata Núñez, Head of Personnel and Human Resources at the Local Police, and on 19th there was a workshop at Cortijo Miraflores on the use of artificial intelligence to prepare CVs and for job interviews.

On 23 November, the local monitoring committee on gender-based violence will meet, and a conference on the prevention of violence on social media will be held from 10am to 12pm, at Las Albarizas civic centre, organised by Eracis Plus and the Mornese Foundation.

Acknowledgements

The official ceremony will take place on 25 November, at 11am, at the Hospital Real de la Misericordia. It will include a minute’s silence, the reading of the manifesto by Cristina Gutiérrez Jiménez of the official college of physicians of Malaga, and a tribute to the women’s healthcare team at the Costa del Sol Hospital, the IES La Azucarera secondary school in San Pedro and the college of physicians. On that day, there will also be information stands in the Plaza de los Naranjos and the Plaza de la Iglesia de San Pedro, as well as a flag-raising ceremony organised by REM.

The programme concludes with two training sessions: a workshop on digital tools for job seeking, on 26 November at Cortijo Miraflores, and a talk on emotional well-being, diversity and positive treatment, aimed at people with intellectual disabilities, next Friday at the San Pedro tourist office, in collaboration with Fundatul.