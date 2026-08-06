Sixty three free places for outdoor sports activities up for grabs in Marbella

Marbella town hall has announced the continuation of the Azulea programme, an initiative promoted by Malaga' provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, which offers sporting ... and leisure activities in the countryside.

The town hall is contributing to this with a total of 63 free places aimed at encouraging the practice of sustainable sport and respect for the environment. The councillor responsible for this area, Lisandro Vieytes, has unveiled the programme and said that “it offers residents the opportunity to enjoy sporting experiences in natural areas of great value, while at the same time promoting environmental awareness and knowledge of different locations across the province”.

He went on to say that Azulea “reinforces the wide range of activities the town hall offers throughout the year, with nearly 5,000 sports places in summer and around 4,000 during the winter season”.

The councillor explained that Marbella will be the host town for three activities: a beginner’s surfing course, a hiking route through the Cueva de Belda and the Iznájar reservoir and a caving day at the Cueva de los Órganos, as well as acting as a reserve host town for a family rafting activity on the River Genil.

Vieytes pointed out that the programme includes 23 places for the family rafting activity, seven for the introductory surfing course, 24 for the walking route through the Belda Cave and the Iznájar reservoir, and nine for the caving activity in the Cueva de los Órganos, which will take place at various locations across the province, such as Malaga city, the San Marcos Cave, Mollina and Cuevas Bajas.

He went on to say that the initiative forms part of the packed programme of municipal sports events taking place during the summer months, which also includes initiatives such as Marbella Summer Sport, the recent Torneo del Langui, the San Pedro Alcántara beach football camp, the stand-up paddleboarding sessions and the inclusive stand-up paddleboarding and sea safety course.

Hiking around the Iznájar reservoir, caving in the Cueva de los Órganos and family rafting on the River Genil are just some of the activities on offer

Those wishing to take part must be registered in the municipal database in advance and registration will open approximately one month before each activity takes place when Marbella is the host municipality; for activities in which it participates as a substitute, the registration period will open between 10 and 15 days beforehand.

The first activity for which registration will open is family rafting on the River Genil, scheduled for 16 August, with applications opening on 6 August. All information relating to the programme, as well as the details of each activity and the registration deadlines, will be available on the council’s website www.marbella.es, in the sports section. In addition, the department itself will announce the opening of the various registration periods via its official social media channels.

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