Marbella motorcyclist death leads to arrest of car driver who fled after the collision

Irene Quirante 21/07/2026 a las 12:17h.

The Marbella Local Police have arrested a car driver who fled the scene after a collision that claimed the life of a 31-year-old motorcyclist on Monday.

According to sources close to the investigation, the suspect tested positive for drug use.

The victim died almost instantly following the incident in the Lomas de Río Verde residential area at 6.45am on Monday.

Witnesses stated that the motorcyclist was seriously injured after the impact. They also said that the driver of the car was not at the scene at the time they reported the incident.

Medical services and the Local Police arrived at the scene. Despite the efforts of the paramedics, the motorcyclist died before the hospital transfer.

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