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Marbella 112: young motorcyclist dies after colliding with a car

The accident occurred in the Lomas de Río Verde residential area early on Monday morning

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Marbella 112: young motorcyclist dies after colliding with a car

SUR

A 31-year-old man died when his motorcycle collided with a car in Marbella early on Monday morning.

The accident happened in the Lomas de Río Verde residential area at 6.45am. According to witnesses, the motorcyclist fell to the ground and was seriously injured after the impact.

Medical services and the Local Police arrived at the scene. Despite the efforts of the paramedics, the motorcyclist died at the hospital.

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Marbella 112: young motorcyclist dies after colliding with a car

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Marbella 112: young motorcyclist dies after colliding with a car