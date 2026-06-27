Marbella launches complementary tourist bus line this summer

Tourists getting on a bus in the town centre of Marbella.

José Carlos García 27/06/2026 a las 16:58h.

Marbella town hall is meeting increased transport demand during the summer with an additional tourist bus line.

The route is going to connect Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara, independently from the rest of the network, adapting "dynamically to the actual transport needs that arise at any given time".

Two buses are going to provide the service for 16 hours a day, from 7am to 11pm, Monday through Sunday. Buses will depart every 45 to 60 minutes to connect the two ends of the route: the Las Carabelas bus stop and Bulevar de San Pedro Alcántara.

The town hall has launched a tender with a starting budget of 167,400 euros for operating the line. The service requires five to six drivers: four on duty each day (two per bus, working eight-hour shifts).

The town hall will give 90 out of 100 points to the lowest bid, taking into account the time to launch the service (up to ten points if completed in three days and no points if completed in six days, the maximum allowed).

Marbella town hall holds that the municipality needs this service due to the "strong" increase in users of urban transport, which went from having two million passengers in 2019 to nearly seven million in 2025.

In addition, the town has a high degree of floating population during the summer, when many people visit their second residence alongside tourists: around 400,000 people in total).

This "extraordinary pressure", the town hall states, occurs "especially" on journeys between town centres, tourist areas, beaches, shopping districts, leisure areas and points of high visitor concentration.

The town hall not only wants to improve the capacity of the municipal network but also aims to "reduce overcrowding and guarantee an adequate, continuous and high-quality bus service".

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