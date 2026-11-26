In 2027, Marbella town council will allocate a total of 37.2 million euros to a series of strategic plans focused on the conservation, repair ... and continuous improvement of its public spaces, municipal facilities and urban environments. Far from being limited solely to the construction of new facilities, the 2027 budget - initially approved by the full council and now in the public consultation phase - places the emphasis on this ‘recurring’ financial commitment designed to ‘prevent the deterioration of municipal assets, meet the day-to-day needs of the various districts and maintain an ongoing process of improvement for the town’. The aim is to ensure that “the growth and modernisation of infrastructure go hand in hand with the proper maintenance of existing facilities”, according to the town council.

The bulk of this allocation - within a budget of 476.9 million euros - is channelled through six major programmes organised by geographical areas: on the one hand, the districts of Marbella, Nueva Andalucía and Las Chapas, and on the other, San Pedro Alcántara. With this decentralised approach, introduced in 2018 to address the specific needs of the latter population centre, the council aims to ensure a balanced approach to the regeneration of the entire urban landscape within the municipal area.

14.5 million euros will be allocated to the maintenance and repair of buildings and infrastructure, and 9.36 million to green spaces

The largest item within this budget block is the plan for the maintenance and repair of district buildings and infrastructure, which amounts to 14.5 million euros. Of this figure, 11 million is earmarked for works in Marbella, Nueva Andalucía and Las Chapas, whilst the remaining 3.5 million is specifically set aside for San Pedro Alcántara. The aim is to provide a swift response to day-to-day repairs to municipal buildings, roads and public facilities.

The second economic pillar of these plans focuses on the care of the natural environment and the seafront. The green spaces maintenance plan will have a total budget of 9.36 million euros, divided between the 7.1 million allocated to Marbella, Nueva Andalucía and Las Chapas, and the 2.26 million earmarked for San Pedro Alcántara. Added to this is the 4.14 million euros from the beach maintenance plan for the municipality as a whole, a key investment to sustain services, cleanliness, accessibility and facilities along the 27 kilometres of coastline and Marbella’s 25 beaches. These plans are complemented by measures such as the multi-year hire of machinery - totalling over 3.275 million euros - for plots of land, riverbeds and beaches.

Alongside the maintenance of streets and parks, the budget document sets aside 3 million euros - divided equally between Marbella and San Pedro - for the Urban Regeneration Plans for the Economic Recovery of SMEs, which aim to revitalise urban commercial areas to boost local economic activity and support small and medium-sized businesses.

Schools and sports facilities

The 37.2 million package is rounded off by two specific programmes aimed at public facilities that are heavily used by local residents. On the one hand, the educational centres maintenance plan will receive 2.1 million euros - 1.8 million for Marbella, Nueva Andalucía and Las Chapas, and 300,000 euros for San Pedro Alcántara - to ensure the schools in the municipality are brought up to standard. On the other hand, the sports facilities maintenance plan will have 1.6 million euros at its disposal, allocated as follows: one million for the first group of districts and 600,000 euros for San Pedro Alcántara.

This expenditure on urban conservation and regeneration is included in the 2027 accounts alongside an investment budget of 85.57 million euros, comprising own funds (67.96 million) and external funding (17.61). The town council is therefore proposing a two-pronged approach, in which major projects such as the athletics stadium in Nueva Andalucía, the San Pedro Escuela de Música y Danza and improvements to the Senda Litoral are complemented by a steady allocation of 37.2 million to maintain existing public spaces and facilities on a day-to-day basis.

The town council emphasises that this ‘significant, ongoing financial commitment’ is essential to prevent the gradual deterioration of public facilities and to maintain the quality of services in all neighbourhoods.﻿