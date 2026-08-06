Marbella police become first in Andalucía to use virtual reality firearms training simulator

Marbella town hall has introduced a virtual reality training system for the Local Police to improve officers' preparedness and strengthen their response to high-risk ... incidents.

The technology makes the force the first in Andalucía to use the immersive training tool, which recreates complex policing scenarios requiring officers to make decisions in real time.

The system forms part of the council's long-term modernisation strategy to equip the force with the latest technology and training resources, according to Councillor for Public Safety José Eduardo Díaz.

He said the aim was to ensure Marbella had "the best officers, the best prepared and the best trained", adding that officers' safety remained "a priority".

Realistic scenarios

Díaz said the new 'Octopus' system would allow both serving officers and the cohort of 25 new recruits currently joining the force to undertake training that is much closer to real-life situations.

He added that the investment "is only the beginning of an ongoing commitment to innovation in public safety".

The councillor said Marbella had already become a benchmark in introducing video surveillance systems and body-worn cameras linked directly to police headquarters.

He said the town hall would continue backing initiatives that improve operational effectiveness while enhancing officer safety.

Major step forward

Local Police chief Francisco Florentino Ruiz described the simulator as "a major step forward" in the force's technological transformation that "will raise the level of preparedness across the entire workforce".

"The system recreates stressful situations and requires officers to give verbal commands and make decisions in real time. They're fundamental skills that can then be applied during real-life incidents," he said.

The simulator creates fully immersive 360-degree three-dimensional environments using replica firearms and scenarios specifically designed to develop decision-making skills, the escalation and de-escalation of the use of force and the ability to give clear verbal commands during police operations.