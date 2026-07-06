Marbella introduces new rules to regulate cat colonies

José Carlos García 06/07/2026 a las 16:51h.

Marbella town hall has approved a new management scheme for the town's feral cat colonies, setting out clear rules on how they should be monitored and cared for.

The programme will create an official register of cat colonies and require anyone who feeds or looks after them to register and gain official authorisation.

Only approved volunteers, carers, feeders and coordinators will be allowed to care for the cats. Anyone who is not registered will not be permitted to feed them.

The rules also specify what food carers can provide. Volunteers may only use dry or wet cat food and cannot leave leftovers or other human food. The town hall also recommends installing at least three feeding and water stations in larger colonies.

The new programme also requires the installation of signs identifying each site as a "managed cat colony". The signs will list banned activities, including littering and allowing dogs to roam off the lead, and display a telephone number or email address where residents can raise questions, complaints or suggestions.

The town hall says the programme aims to improve animal welfare while encouraging responsible public behaviour towards feral cat colonies.

Capture, neuter and return

The programme follows the widely used capture, neuter and return (CNR) model, which aims to stabilise colony numbers by trapping cats, neutering them and returning them to their territory.

The town hall wants every colony to reach a point where at least 80 per cent of the cats have been neutered and receive regular health checks. It says this will help control population growth while reducing any potential public health risks.

The programme also aims to improve the cats' health and the cleanliness of the areas where they live, reduce disputes and minimise problems commonly associated with urban feral cats, such as unpleasant smells, poor hygiene, noise and fighting.

The town hall will work alongside animal welfare groups and volunteers to manage the colonies and will provide training for everyone involved in the programme.

It also plans to launch public awareness campaigns encouraging owners to microchip and neuter their pet cats, discourage uncontrolled breeding and promote adoption as an alternative to buying animals.

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