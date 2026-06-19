Marbella to help revamp hotels with specific planning rules

José Carlos García 19/06/2026 a las 02:00h.

Marbella town hall has held a meeting with the Aehcos hoteliers association to discuss new tourism-specific planning regulations. The rules aim to extend the benefits of a post-pandemic hotel modernisation decree approved by the Andalusian regional government.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz said the initiative is intended to continue supporting hotel renovation in the town and strengthen the destination's competitiveness.

She noted that the previous regional decree allowed hotels to increase building capacity by up to 10 per cent for modernisation projects over three years, generating around 300 million euros of investment in Marbella.

According to the council, the measure has helped many hotels upgrade their category, improve facilities and add services.

The proposed new regulation would maintain these benefits, as three years is often insufficient to complete large-scale projects.

The town hall is currently amending parts of the municipal urban plan to allow continued development incentives for hotels. Under the proposal, hotels would retain the possibility of increasing built-area by 10 per cent regardless of zoning restrictions.