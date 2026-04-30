Marbella adds to its strategy for preventing forest fires

Marbella town hall has given new impetus to its forest fire prevention strategy with the approval of two new self-protection plans in particularly sensitive ... areas.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the municipal government team, Félix Romero. He explained that Marbella council "has been engaged for over six years on a broad project in this area, based both on the town's status as an environment with extensive green spaces and on the involvement of homeowner associations in the conservation of these areas".

To date, the council has given the green light to 167 plans and has "another five pending" that the local administration aims to approve "before summer's end", bringing the total number of self-protection plans to 174.

The councillor stressed the importance of the new plans approved at Tuesday's full council meeting, covering Las Cumbres de Elviria and the Sierra Blanca residential area, two areas located on opposite slopes of this mountainous area.

"These are heavily-wooded areas where, after a good hydrological year, we anticipate a significant amount of flammable materials there during the hottest months," stated Romero, adding that "the town hall has pretty much identified all the danger zones with an early warning system".

He continued: "Based on the understanding that civil protection concerns us all, we have worked collaboratively with the urbanisations to create these documents, which specify the tasks that each operator must perform in an emergency. These plans are supervised by the environment department and the fire service, as well as being coordinated by the town hall".

Marbella council will take on a plot of land in San Pedro for a road that will connect the Paseo Marítimo seafront with the southern area.

Furthermore, in May 2025, the full council meeting unanimously approved the update of its forest fire emergency plan. This plan prioritises preventive measures and coordination to provide an immediate response in the event of a wildfire, with the aim of "protecting the environment and safeguarding people" with greater guarantees.

Free land transfer for a road

In addition to the strategy for preventing forest fires, the local government team has announced its acceptance of the free transfer of a 528-square-metre plot of land that's destined to become a public road on Calle Álvarez Quintero, in the Cortijo Blanco residential area of San Pedro Alcántara. According to Romero, this road will connect the Paseo Marítimo with the southern part of the town, "contributing to improved communication and connectivity in this area".

He made it clear that the land was transferred at no cost to Marbella town hall by the company known as Mareín Cortijo Blanco SL.

Furthermore, regarding urban planning, the council has approved permits for the construction of 15 homes and a swimming pool, with a construction budget of close to ten million euros.