The roof is now going on Las Chapas swimming pool in Marbella

José Carlos García Marbella Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 11:54 Share

Marbella town hall continues with the second and final phase of construction at Las Chapas municipal swimming pool, focusing on enclosing and covering the facility.

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz visited the site together with the district's general manager, Carlos Alcalá, stating that the six-month project is now nearing completion. The work includes the installation of a large roof over the existing pool.

"It's a heated swimming pool, measuring 25 by 12.5 metres, designed for everyday use by both adults and children, as well as for therapeutic activities," explained the mayor. The project also includes the installation of 130 photovoltaic panels and three 12,000-litre-apiece water tanks, along with new lighting and an expanded pump room.

"The goal is for the facility to operate according to energy efficiency criteria and be adaptable to different conditions of use," stated Muñoz.

The project is well underway on a plot of land that exceeds 10,000 square metres. The Las Chapas health centre is already located at the site. The sports facility, covering some 3,000 square metres, includes a now-completed multi-purpose room for group fitness activities, together with changing rooms and showers.

The enclosure will be finished with glazing on the lower level and sandwich panels on the upper, in addition to ground prep, drainage and sewage work. The project has a budget of nearly 1.3 million euros.