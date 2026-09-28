Marbella has created 800 parking spaces since 2024 and plans to provide a further 1,100

Parking is one of the major problems faced by any large local authority, but on the Costa del Sol the situation is exacerbated by population ... growth and the increase in the number of cars on the road over the years, as well as by tourism and second homes.

To tackle this situation, Marbella town council has set itself the objective of continuing to create new parking spaces. During the 2019–2023 term of office, some 1,600 spaces were created, and since 2024 a further 789 have been completed, while a further 1,103 are due to be made available to the public, according to figures provided by the council.

“One of the main challenges is finding spaces where new parking areas can be created,” said the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, last August to mark the completion of the latest project carried out as part of these plans: the creation of 113 new on-street parking spaces on Avenida Maíz Viñals.

If plans go ahead, there will be 1,892 additional parking spaces from 2024. The 789 spaces created so far have been made possible by projects representing an investment of 3.53 million euros, whilst those currently in the planning stage will involve expenditure of nearly 1.4 million. The Albergue África car park, with 571 spaces, is currently under construction as part of a new sports and leisure complex that will cost nearly 24.39 million euros.

Car park 1,892 places The parking spaces the council plans to create during this term of office. 789 have been completed, 571 are under construction (the Albergue África car park) and 532 will be delivered through projects due to start between this year and 2027

In 2024, a total of 361 new parking spaces were completed, including the additional development at the Parque del Mediterráneo, which added 250; the 47 in the area adjacent to the Nueva Andalucía Multipurpose Centre and a further 64 associated with the road reorganisation of José Manuel Vallés Avenue, located in the East district and one of the main access routes to Marbella’s street market.

In 2025, a further three projects were carried out, two of which formed part of the plans launched by the council to improve primary healthcare in Marbella. The works carried out by the council to expand the Las Chapas health centre involved the creation of 18 parking spaces, which, together with those on the adjacent plot, totalled 36 parking spaces, whilst the extension of the Nueva Andalucía health centre, which involved the construction of a new building, led to the development of the adjacent area, where 56 parking spaces were created. In addition, a further 20 parallel parking spaces were created on Calle Jaime I.

Throughout 2026, three projects have been carried out, resulting in a total of 314 new parking spaces

So far in 2026, 314 parking spaces have been created as part of three projects. The largest of these has been carried out on a 4,500-square-metre plot in Trapiche Norte, next to the La Florida skate park and the coach station, resulting in the addition of 140 spaces. This is followed by another nearby project: the one on Avenida Maíz Viñals, which has enabled the creation of 22 parallel parking spaces on the uphill section leading to the Salvador Rueda roundabout, 25 on the downhill section and 66 perpendicular parking spaces on the main road, next to the Cristo del Amor bridge, as well as the regeneration of the area. The third project took place on Joaquín Rodrigo Street, in the Las Chapas area, where a temporary car park with a further 61 spaces has been set up.

Hostel and Nueva Andalucía

The map of new parking spaces is not limited to projects that have already been completed. There is currently one project under construction which, on its own, provides a considerable number of parking spaces: the underground car park at the Albergue África, with 571 spaces.

It will be a two-storey car park: one storey with 288 spaces reserved for local residents, who will be able to purchase a space at cost price, and the other, with 283 spaces, which will be available on a pay-and-display basis at a rate of 1 euro for 12 hours.

Of these 571 parking spaces, 80 will be allocated to the hostel managed by Inturjoven, a company owned by the Regional Government of Andalusia, which will receive this allocation in return for transferring the plot to the council.

In addition to this car park currently under construction, a further 532 parking spaces are planned across three sites. One of these projects is scheduled to go ahead this year: the creation of 28 parking spaces on Avenida Andasol, near Arroyo Sequillo.

The other two projects currently in the planning stage will be carried out between this year and 2027 in Nueva Andalucía. These comprise a car park with 324 spaces on Calle Sirio, a road running parallel to the River Guadaiza, and a temporary car park that will add a further 180 parking spaces in this area, specifically on a plot on Calle Benito Pérez Galdós.