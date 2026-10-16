Plans in motion to transform Marbella's Trapiche del Prado into a sugar cane museum

During the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries, Marbella was home to several establishments dedicated to the production of sugar from sugar cane. The juice was ... extracted by passing the cane through a mill or ‘trapiche’, powered by animal or water power. The Trapiche del Prado, a 17th-century building designated a site of cultural interest, stands as a unique testament to that past, as it retains a significant section of its original structure and the rooms where sugar was produced in pre-industrial times, from milling and pressing to refining.

With the refurbishment of the property having been completed in August 2025, the establishment of a sugar cane visitors' centre within this historic building marks the final phase in the restoration of this unique example of Andalucía’s pre-industrial sugar heritage. Marbella council has now formally set this process in motion by putting out to tender, for 233,157.23 euros, the supply, manufacture and installation of all the equipment required to turn this space into a museum. The project is based on a detailed design, dated December 2025 and signed by NTL Studio, which sets out exactly what it will look like.

The main objective of the project is to design, develop and implement "a comprehensive exhibition system that enables the interpretation, conservation and communication of the historical, technological, archaeological and social value" of the Trapiche del Prado, one of the most unique examples of Andalucía’s pre-industrial sugar heritage. The project’s designers explain that the conversion into a museum should transform the building into “an accessible, educational and fully operational space, ensuring a proper understanding of the sugar production process and the historical evolution of the sugar mill from 1644 to its contemporary restoration”.

The visitors' centre will also feature an integrated video wall and interactive and technological resources

The technical document sets out how the project will be carried out, and the tender – which has a maximum completion period of five months – is the means by which it will be realised. The contract includes the furniture and exhibition elements to be used, display cases for exhibiting artefacts and reconstructions, interpretative lecterns and graphic displays, backlit panels and light boxes and scenographic elements. The centre will also feature an integrated video wall (comprising four 65-inch screens, with a sound system and capacitive sensor activation), interactive and technological resources, and sensors to trigger audiovisual content. The contract also covers museum lighting and includes the final adaptation of the content, the planned audiovisual production, the development of interactive resources, translations, specialist consultancy and basic training for municipal staff.

Accommodation and activities

The first owners of the Trapiche del Prado were Mateo Marco and Gaspar Pompes, and the earliest references to it date back to 1644. By 1720, the complex had been acquired by the Inquisition of Granada, which operated it under a lease agreement. During those years, a series of renovations were carried out, increasing the number of mills and kilns to meet the growing demand for sugar. By the mid-19th century, sugar production was no longer profitable and the mill’s industrial activity shifted to the production of wine and brandy under the management of Fernando Álvarez Acosta; this production continued well into the 20th century, as detailed in the council’s historical summaries.

The Trapiche del Prado ended up in the hands of the town hall thanks to the generosity of Mateo Álvarez, its former owner, who linked its transfer to the construction of a care home for the elderly, which is nearing completion and is due to open its doors in early 2027. The council’s intention is for the two facilities to coexist and complement one another, so that the care home can make use of spaces at the Trapiche, such as reading rooms, leisure areas and communal spaces, which will also be open to the public. Furthermore, the local authority has already announced its intention to utilise the space as a venue for informative, educational and cultural activities aimed at different audiences.