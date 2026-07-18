Marbella completes the section of the coastal path in Las Chapas

Marbella council has carried out the necessary work to install a 30-metre-long footbridge, along with toilet and first-aid facilities, on the coastal ... path, near the Bahía Marbella section in Las Chapas. This has made it possible to link the section of the route that had already been completed with the roundabout next to the beach, at the end of Avenida Príncipe.

Diego López, the councillor for public works, said: “With this project, we have completed another of the major sections into which the project to connect the entire coastline via a promenade has been divided.”

Extension

The councillor, accompanied by the district’s director-general, Carlos Alcalá, explained that the section where the project has been carried out is “an extension of the one completed a couple of years ago, which also has direct access points from the housing development situated at this point along the Marbella coastline”.

“The work involved the installation of a footbridge built on site, fitted with a safety railing, as well as the installation of a public toilet, similar to those being progressively introduced along the town’s seafront promenade, alongside another unit intended for lifeguard and emergency services,” he said.

“It means continuing to improve the quality of life for local residents and also for those who have a second home here, who can now enjoy the entire coastal path in this area, with better conditions for walking and enjoying the surroundings,” he added.

The council has also completed the repair and extension of the pergola situated in the square where the Santa Marta multipurpose centre is located. The improvement involved refurbishing the existing structure and installing a transparent, waterproof polycarbonate roof to replace the old awning, which was torn. “The aim was to ensure that this outdoor space could serve as a leisure area for users all year round and to prevent it from falling into disuse during the rainy season, as had been the case until now, because the old roof was leaking,” López explained.

The new pergola covers an area of 120 square metres and is made up of polycarbonate sheets. This material is not only waterproof but also allows natural light to pass through.

The project

The project, which took a month and a half to complete, involved dismantling the existing canvas; cleaning, refurbishing and repairing the metal structure using an anti-rust primer; the installation of a new three-tonne steel frame alongside the original one to extend the shaded area; the fitting of decorative vinyl panels to enhance the overall appearance and provide protection from solar radiation; and the installation of 18 metres of PVC guttering to facilitate the drainage of rainwater.

The councillor said that this is an “important project because it helps to improve the quality of life for many residents in densely populated neighbourhoods such as Miraflores and Santa Marta, who will now be able to enjoy this outdoor space for longer”.

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